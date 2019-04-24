Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff treats fans with the first glimpse of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan

Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 12.16 am April 24 2019, 12.16 am

After the recently released Kalank, Dharma Productions’ next offering is a sequel to 2012’s Student Of The Year. The first film marked the debut of the present A-listers of the industry, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. SOTY features Tiger Shroff as the male lead alongside newbies Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. After dropping the first song of the film, The Jawaani Song, the makers are set to unveil the film’s second track on Wednesday. Much to our surprise, Tiger released the first look of the song a night before its release.

The track is titled Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and features all three lead stars. In contrast to the previous song, the new track will see the trio going all desi and will get you the wedding vibes. It also reminds us of Alia’s Radha from the original film. The still shows the three dressed in exquisite Indian outfits and is bursting with colours. While Tara and Ananya look splendid as they flaunt their chiselled figures in vibrant lehengas, Tiger looks dashing as ever in a multi-coloured kurta set.

The Jawaani Song received mixed reviews from the audience. Let’s see what Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan has to offer us!

The film will have Tiger competing for the SOTY trophy just like Varun and Sidharth in the previous part. Tara's character in the film desires to be a dancer, while Ananya is portraying a rich spoilt brat. It will be interesting to see their camaraderie in it.

During a conversation with PTI, Tiger spilt some beans on the film and said, "I don't want to compare (the two films). We have made a different film altogether. There will be flavours of Student of the Year... I have done my best. The sports are different, we are introducing kabbadi for the first time.”

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY hits the screens on May 10.