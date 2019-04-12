Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand new batch of St. Teresa!

11.07 AM IST
Do you know Will Smith is also a part of SOTY 2? Yes, we are not kidding. He is going to dance in a song and shake a leg with the students. Here's a glimpse.
When WILL SMITH dances to #radha #soty #soty2 !!! Check it out!!!! @iTIGERSHROFF #tarasutaria #ananyapandey #adityaseal @punitdmalhotra pic.twitter.com/mZ1O6Qvr1R— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 6, 2019
10.52 AM IST
Students Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday are charged up to meet you guys. See what they are upto ahead of trailer launch.
It's the BIG DAY! We got snooping on our students and... 9AM 1. @ananyapanday seems like she hasn't slept a wink!💤 2. @tigerjackieshroff is working his nerves off at the gym!💪 3. @tarasutaria__ seems to be already working on her ways to woo you!🤩 More updates coming up! Stay tuned. Also, trailer at 12noon. #SOTY2Trailer @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany #SOTY2 . . . . . #KaranJohar #Tiger #TigerShroff #Rohan #Tara #Mia #TaraSutaria #AnanyaPanday #Shreya #PunitMalhotra #Students #StudentOfTheYear2 #SOTY2 #Dharma #DharmaMovies #DharmaProductions #New #Poster #Film #StayTuned #Trailer #Today #Live #Facebook
10.48 AM IST
Welcome to in.com peeps. It's time to meet the new lot of Karan Johar's St. Teresa.
The new batch of Karan Johar's St. Teresa is here. Unlike the previous lot, not all are debutants though. Karan Johar's Student of the Year that starred Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan received a great response at the box office and now we are all charged up for its sequel, Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria helmed by master Punit Malhotra. Except for Tiger, the other two are newbies. Trailer of the same is going to be out soon.
The excitement for Student of The Year 2 is at its peak as it is after almost seven years that the sequel will hit the theatres. Student of The Year had released in 2012. Plus, it is going to mark Ananya and Tara Sutaria's entry in Bollywood. If we recall, the first instalment proved to be a great launch pad for the alumni of St. Teresa Hig School. Varun, Sidharth and Alia made the best out of their debut film and walked the path of success. We hope, Tara and Ananya too get their blockbuster break.
Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is already the superhero of Bollywood. It would interesting to see what he is going to do in this teenage-saga though! Let's the SOTY 2 madness begin...