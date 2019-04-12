Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand new batch of St. Teresa!

Live Update

The new batch of Karan Johar's St. Teresa is here. Unlike the previous lot, not all are debutants though. Karan Johar's Student of the Year that starred Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan received a great response at the box office and now we are all charged up for its sequel, Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria helmed by master Punit Malhotra. Except for Tiger, the other two are newbies. Trailer of the same is going to be out soon.

The excitement for Student of The Year 2 is at its peak as it is after almost seven years that the sequel will hit the theatres. Student of The Year had released in 2012. Plus, it is going to mark Ananya and Tara Sutaria's entry in Bollywood. If we recall, the first instalment proved to be a great launch pad for the alumni of St. Teresa Hig School. Varun, Sidharth and Alia made the best out of their debut film and walked the path of success. We hope, Tara and Ananya too get their blockbuster break.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is already the superhero of Bollywood. It would interesting to see what he is going to do in this teenage-saga though! Let's the SOTY 2 madness begin...