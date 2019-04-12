Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to woo the millennials

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 3.23 pm April 12 2019, 3.23 pm

Finally, the trailer of the much-awaited film Student of the Year 2 is out now. Yes, it's time to make way for the batch of 2019, as a new set of students have enrolled themselves to St. Teresa. 2012 was the graduation year of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and now it's time for Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to get their degrees. After seven years, the makers have opened the gates of this prestigious school and we have given us a glimpse of life on campus.

The trailer of the movie starts with a full view of St. Teresa's campus and then pops Tiger Shroff, the lead star of the film in his sports gear. The 3-minute trailer takes us on a millennial journey of three teens. First, it's Tiger Shroff whose aim is to win the sports tournament and earn the title of Student of the Year, then we have Tara Sutaria who desires to win the dance competition and finally, it's Ananya Panday who is super rich, badass and carefree. Moving on, the trailer is surely a visual and style treat for fans. Also, in the end, we get to witness a little bit of action and heartbreak. In a nutshell, SOTY 2 has all the ingredients that of a masala film. Has drama, action, sports and love triangle too. But with a change in perspective of moviegoers who are more charged up to see content-driven films, SOTY 2 may not click with the masses. But teens surely will love it. Have a look:

For the uninitiated, the man behind the fashionable looks of the students is ace designer Manish Malhotra who previously styled Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra for Student of the Year (2012). But reportedly, for the sequel, the designer has not only weaved costumes but has personally styled the trio, giving the millennial characters a quirky and stylish appeal.

Reportedly, the original cast of the 2012 film, is said to make a special appearance in the film, however, they will not be shown in the trailer. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, the first trailer will releases today (April 12). Student of the Year 2 will make it to the silver screen on May 10.