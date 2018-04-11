Student Of The Year 2: Twitter slams Karan Johar for blatantly continuing nepotism

After a long wait, Karan Johar finally revealed the names of the two leading ladies in his upcoming film 'Student of The Year 2'. The announcement confirmed the debut of Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. But soon after the announcement, Twitterati slammed Karan Johar for blatantly promoting nepotism. While some called the ace filmmaker 'nepotism ka baap' others claimed that Kangana Ranaut was right when she called him the 'flag bearer of nepotism'.

Here's how the ace filmmaker was trolled.

One word dat's "Nepotism". — sailendra paikaray (@sailendrapaikar) April 11, 2018

Congrats to the nepotism ka baap Mr Karan Johar 😎 — Maya (@Maya25570388) April 11, 2018

Why you are not telling her full name nepotism factory — Ritesh Dahiya (@RiteshD53326706) April 11, 2018

We have talented actress like patralekha searching for work despite being so freaking talented and we have these starkids herd offered films on platter for their gym bodies 😒 — Pratz (@Thecolddragon) April 11, 2018

‘SOTY 2’ is the sequel to his blockbuster campus romance drama ‘Student Of The Year’ which released in 2012 and served as the launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.

Apart from launching Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in 'SOTY 2', KJo is also working with Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dhadak' and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora's daughter Sara Ali Khan in 'Simmba' which also features Ranveer Singh.

'Student of The Year 2' recently went on floors and will be shot extensively in Dehradun. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will hit the silver screens on 23rd November this year.