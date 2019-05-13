Student of the Year 2 weekend box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film witnesses drop

Nikita Thakkar May 13 2019, 12.52 pm May 13 2019, 12.52 pm

Dharma Productions presented us three new students at St Teresa. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria featured in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 directed by Punit Malhotra. Though it received not-so-great reviews from the critics, the film managed to score moderately at the box office. Going by the statistics shared by Box Office India, Student of The Year 2 witnessed a slight drop in its numbers on Sunday. The total collection stands at Rs 37.75 crore.

On Sunday, the film collected approximately Rs 12.50 crore which is a little less than that of Saturday, which stood at Rs 13.50 crore. This could well be because of the IPL 2019 finals. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians fought for the IPL 2019 trophy in Hyderabad on Sunday with MI taking it home. This could be the reason by SOTY 2 registered less footfall in theatres.

Being Ananya and Tara's debut film, one cannot draw comparisons however for Tiger, SOTY 2 has turned out to be a flop. His last film, Baaghi 2, collected almost the double of what SOTY 2 earned in the first weekend. Baaghi 2's first-weekend collection was approximately 72 crore and it was one of the highest grossers of 2018 as per reports. It's definitely a major setback for Tiger!

View this post on Instagram #SOTY2inCinemas now! 😊❤️ A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on May 9, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT

Now, Student of The Year 2 has only one week to cash in until Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's De De Pyaar De hits the screens. Ajay's last film Total Dhamaal is the highest grosser film of the year 2019 so far (barring Avengers). Even though critics bashed it left, right and centre, Total Dhamaal still minted money at the box office. De De Pyaar De, which also stars Tabu, is expected to be a successful venture too considering it has all the elements to entice the masala film lovers. It can prove to be a major competition to Student of The Year 2.