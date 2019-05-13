  3. Bollywood
Student of the Year 2 weekend box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film witnesses drop

Bollywood

Student of the Year 2 weekend box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film witnesses drop

Student of the Year 2 starring Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday does average business.

back
Ananya Pandaybaaghi 3karan joharPunit MalhotraStudent of the Year 2tara sutariaTiger Shroff
nextHappy Birthday Sunny Leone: Hubby Daniel Weber pens sweet words for 'greatest , warmest, kindest human'

within