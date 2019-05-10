Student of the Year 2 will have an awesome response at the box office, predicts Ganesha!

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 8.43 pm May 10 2019, 8.43 pm

Three newcomers had debuted in this movie with Karan Johar in the year 2012 called Student of the Year, which by the way, was a blockbuster hit! This year, Dharma Production is coming up with a sequel to this movie with Tiger Shroff and two other gorgeous debutants, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday. Student of the Year 2 releases on May 10 and we are super excited!

The movie shows Rohan Sehgal aka Tiger Shroff, competing with himself and others, facing challenges and hurdles, to win the Student of the Year trophy at the Saint Teresa’s College. There couldn’t have been a better pick than Tiger for this role as he is a studmuffin IRL already! Surprisingly, there is a special guest appearance by the hunk Mr Will Smith as well for the “The Jawani Song” in the movie. For real?! OMG! We hope the movie rocks it!

Astrological Observations:

- Movie's fate in India

"Student of the Year 2" will be releasing in India under the Gemini Ascendant, the lord of the Ascendant posited in the 11th house of the chart. The movie will have a marvellous opening, and a majority of the audience may love it as it will be filled with a lot of action with Tiger Shroff along with some drama and comedy as well. The teenagers and youngsters, especially, may enjoy the movie all the more. The film may also succeed in representing college life in its own unique manner along with portraying quite some glamour along with it. It would display very interestingly the expectations, desire, style and strong or weak points of the student in the story of the movie and how he overcomes every barrier to win the Student of the Year trophy. The Director's efforts in putting up the sequel of "Student of the Year" would prove to be very beneficial as there will be quite a modern touch to the movie with some excellent direction, though the film may not be able to attract the audience of all ages. The critics may also not give any negative viewpoints on the film but in fact, might as well shower some compliments and appreciation. The film will also produce outstanding music with a pleasant tinge of romance as well. The audience would like, appreciate and enjoy the special appearances in the movie as well!

- The performance of the star cast

Both the leading ladies making their debut in this film will impress the audience with their remarkable performances and efforts in the movie as the planet of Venus is placed in a better position in the chart. There would be enough space for glamorous and romantic scenes in the film filled with drama, making it quite a 'masaledaar' one. The protagonist of the movie will nail it big time with his kickass performance as well. The audience may even appreciate the performances of the whole team of stars and technicians including the screenplay, as the efforts will be definitely seen on the screen!

- Box office collection in India & overseas?

The position of the Moon and Jupiter is well placed in the releasing chart which would luckily give an excellent box office collection and success compared to the other movies releasing during the month. The film may give expected business to the producers even from abroad. The overall collection would be much better from most of the territories in both India and abroad as well.

Ganesha wishes best of luck and a bright future to all the actors and team personnel of SOTY 2!