Divya Ramnani July 19 2019, 10.46 pm

The oh-so-handsome Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his upcoming rom-com Jabariya Jodi, which also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. As a promotional duty for the same, both Sidharth and Parineeti recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show. And what fun if the celebrity guests don’t share some interesting anecdotes about their life. Well, this is what happened at the show, as Sidharth, who was Karan Johar’s ultimate Student Of The Year in his film, confessed that he is a ninth fail, thanks to girls! OOPS!

While at the show, Sidharth Malhotra revealed, “Yes, my attention was diverted by girls. But this (the failure) turned out to be a positive thing in my life as I was eventually moved to a co-ed school where I learned better. And I passed my 10th and 11th grade with good grades.” Since Jabariya Jodi revolves around groom kidnapping, both Sidharth and Parineeti were asked if they would like to kidnap someone in real life, to which, the duo had a very predictable reply.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi:

While Parineeti wishes to kidnap Saif, Sidharth is eyeing on the internet’s favourite, Taimur Ali Khan. She said, “Saif Ali Khan, I have even told Kareena Kapoor how much I admire Saif.” Sidharth, on the other hand, revealed that he would like to kidnap Saif’s youngest munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. We know that feeling, Sid!