Student of the Year (SOTY2): This Karan Johar film is a Kalank according to Twitter!

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 11.05 pm May 10 2019, 11.05 pm

The second batch of Karan Johar’s St. Teresa is here to win hearts. While the fate of the film is yet to be decided, Dharma's Student Of The Year 2 is receiving mixed reviews from all corners. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the cast of Student of the Year 2 comprises of Tiger Shroff along with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The trailer of the film was out a while ago and it had all the elements of a perfect college drama. Right from the craziness, competition, bromance, adventures and, of course, the signature Karan Johar love triangle, the trailer looked promising. On May 10, the movie finally hit the silver screen and going by the 'bad air', the film looks another debacle by Dharma Productions. Dharma's last movie Kalank turned out to be a flop at the box office.

This gave netizens a chance to churn memes and in no time it has created a few masterpieces. Both Kalank and SOTY2 have been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the Twitterati have a few meme gems. The micro-blogging site users started comparing the two films. Some even called SOTY 2, a Kalank.

Have a look at a few hilarious tweets below:

Theather owners are charging additonal Rs 500 to let the people out of the Audi showing disaster #soty2 ;-) #soty2review#SOTY2 review pic.twitter.com/TneO38WgCn — Chachcha_tumhare (@chachhatumhare) May 10, 2019

#SOTY2 movie review in one word: Kalank — Tushar Ugale (@tushartweets13) May 10, 2019

#SOTY2 review No one Literally no one Tiger Shroff: pic.twitter.com/HLV5kiUy4X — Nikki Vaz (@vaz_nikki) May 10, 2019

#soty2review I think director was jealous of @iTIGERSHROFF 's success ... And still wondering y Tiger accepted this project. This is just another #Kalank — Rupesh Kumar (@rupesh_k01) May 10, 2019

@karanjohar should rename the franchise to 'Pupil Of The Year'. This way the meaning of the title will remain intact plus its abbreviation will also do an additional justice and review to its movies like POTY2, POTY3, POTY4...#SOTY2 — Ram kumar yadav (@itsme_ram_yadav) May 10, 2019

SOTY 2 is a sequel to Student Of The Year that featured Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan making their debut. SOTY 2 also features Hollywood star Will Smith grooving in of a song from the film.

Just in case you want to know how the movie is, here's an excerpt from our full review: Blinkered, narrow, tunnelled, parochial (we love synonyms, they increase the word count) that's the Student Of The Year 2 script. Because Tiger is an action star, he has been barred from entering the college gates by the makers...

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from showbiz.