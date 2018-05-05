Student of the Year: Tiger Shroff guides you to what’s coming up

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 sparked off imaginations when it was announced that the Baaghi 2 star Tiger Shroff and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday would be working together. SOTY 2 will also star Tara Sutaria who worked on Disney’s Suite Life of Karan and Kabir. The filming process is underway and steady updates from the cast have been entertaining fans all over.

SOTY2!!!! @tigerjackieshroff @punitdmalhotra A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on May 3, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

Karan Johar recently shared a short video on Instagram where Tiger Shroff can be seen grooving with some sick moves. The short clip could easily double up as a teaser. As Tiger dances, he also forms marks on the ground and when the camera pulls away, we can see the words #SOTY2 traced on the soil. Tiger looks slimmed down – he no longer has the bulking physique that he had built for Baaghi 2. That’s understandable, considering that he’ll be playing the role of a college student and not a mayhem-inducing Rambo.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who dropped by at the sets of the film, posted a picture of himself with Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff, Punit Malhotra. The crew is presently filming in Mussoorie.

SOTY 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, which starred current Bollywood aces Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. This time it will be Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey who will be looking for their big break. SOTY 2 releases on November 23.