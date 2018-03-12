Students of TN school owned by Sridevi’s family pays tribute to the actress

The unprecedented death of the ultimate lady superstar Sridevi in her hotel room has left her well-wishers in a shocked state and many are mourning her loss. The actress’ embalmed body was brought back to Mumbai last night from Dubai, where she went to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah. The last rites of the actress took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai in presence of family and members of the film fraternity. Actors, filmmakers and well-wishers have been pouring condolence messages for the late Bollywood queen. But in what is probably the most heart touching tribute has been offered by a group of young students in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

Students of primary school owned by family of #Sridevi paid tributes to the actress in Sivakasi #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/teMSl4cJLD — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

The students, who are from a primary school owned by Sridevi’s family, gathered today before their classes started and paid their final homage to the superstar. The students, along with the staff of the school maintained silence to mourn the death of Sridevi after which they garlanded a photo of the actresses that was mounted in the school.

Several celebrities from Tollywood and Kollywood visited Mumbai early this week to bid adieu to Sridevi for one last time including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi appeared in 300 films in her career spanning over four decades. The legendary actress made her acting debut at the age of four and worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films before making her Bollywood debut in 1979. She became a national icon with a string of blockbuster films including Mawaali and Tohfa. Her starring role in the 1987 adventure film, Mr India, earned her superstar status. Sridevi took a 15-year break from the silver screen after her marriage but returned in 2012 with English Vinglish. Her most recent film was last year's Mom. She was awarded with Padma Shri for services to the movie industry in 2013.

Sridevi was all set to see Jhanvi make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak scheduled for release later this year but it was not to be. The Bollywood star's body, wrapped in the national flag, was kept at the Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai for final respects before it was taken to Pawan Hans Crematorium for the final rites.