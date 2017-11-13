Subhash Ghai: Shah Rukh backed out at the last minute

Eminent director Subhash Ghai had planned an ambitious war film with three of the biggest Bollywood superstars — Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, but he had to shelve those plans. The film was supposed to be called ‘Mother Land’ and work was supposed to start in 2003, Subhash Ghai told news agency PTI.

"In 2003, I wanted to start a war film called Mother Land, where I had cast Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The script was ready and three songs were also recorded, but at the last minute Shah Rukh backed out." said Subhash Ghai.

Ghai had previously worked with Shah Rukh in the 1997 hit film Pardes. According to him, Shar Rukh wanted a solo-hero project back then and that caused the project to be scrapped. "He (Shah Rukh) felt there are so many characters in the film. He wanted to do a solo hero film then, but mine was not. It was a story of Dilip saab, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh. On my wish list were also Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta and Mahima Chaudhry for the film but that's destiny” added Ghai.

"Before Pardes, I had designed a film called Shikhar, featuring Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh, where we were to cast a new girl. It was a love story with a war backdrop. We had done our muhurat too and recorded a song after signing A R Rahman. Ishq bina kya jeena yaaro (a song from Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Taal) was a song from Shikhar," PTI quoted Subhash Ghai as saying.

After Pardes' became a blockbuster hit and received several awards, Subhash Ghai came up with another hit film, which was 1999's Taal. Anil Kapoor also won a Filmfare Award for his work in the film.

Subhash Ghai has also worked with Shah Rukh in 1995's Trimurti, which didn't do well at the box office.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his next film directed by Aanand L Rai in which he will play a dwarf. The film, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, will reportedly hit the theatres on Christmas 2018.​