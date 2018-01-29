Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lashes out at Swara Bhasker for her letter on Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat (earlier Padmavati) has ruffled more feathers than it can handle. First, the movie faced backlash from the Rajput community and then from actress Swara Bhasker. Swara, in an open letter to Bhansali, claimed she felt reduced to a vagina after watching the movie. Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi rubbished Swara’s claims of the movie being misogynistic.

Suchitra started voicing her opinion on Swara’s letter through a tweet.

Arent these feminist debates on #Padmaavat rather dumb?. Its a story ladies - not an advocacy of Jauhar for gods sake. Find another battle for ur cause- a real one at all. Not historical fiction — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 28, 2018

Suchitra then asked that how can an actress who has played a prostitute in movies be offended by a ‘pious’ queen.

Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these ...tch tch — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 28, 2018

Swara was quick to respond to all the criticism she had attracted due to her open letter. The Veere Di Wedding actress said that she was surprised to see that people only saw the word vagina in her long letter.

Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! 🙄 So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! https://t.co/pVh7rskZHL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana said that it was good that the movie sparked debates. “A movie does two jobs: either it gives something to the society or it takes from it. Every director has his or her own perspective. The intention of every piece of art is to cause a debate, a discussion, there are critics also who discuss and then the audience also gives its opinion. So, everyone has their own opinion. Art is always subjective, never objective,” he told The Indian Express.

Imtiaz Ali also shared his views,, “Any kind of obstacle that comes in a film does not feel good. There’s nothing in ‘Padmaavat’, which should cause any kind of protest but then everyone has their own opinion,” the filmmaker told The Indian Express.

Rohit Shetty chose to stay mum about the issue, in order to not create further controversies. “Please let it breathe. I will say something, then someone else will say something else, that way we will get this film, our film in some or the other trouble. Now, we have given it to the audience, so, let the audience watch and decide…What’s the use if we start talking about what he said or she said. I will not say anything. Let the film breathe now, for God’s sake,” Rohit told Indian Express.

In the letter, Swara tackled the subject of jauhar (self-immolation of women to avoid capture) and criticised Bhansali of venerating it in the movie. The Veere Di Wedding actor first praised Bhansali for his immense contribution to film making and even mentioned that she was honoured to be directed by him for a role she had done in Guzaarish. Swara said that she fought tooth and nail for the release of Padmaavat. However, the actress did not shy away from expressing her opinions.​