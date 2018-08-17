Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan bond in the Californian lanes

Suhana Khan delighted one and all as she made her mag cover debut with Vogue in the August issue. Her first daring move into the world of glam but she stepping in rather confidently. Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter gave the first interview of her life and opened up like never before.
Suhana Khan has got the charm and a testament of the same is her mother Gauri Khan's Instagram account. Mrs. Khan is super proud of her daughter and just like any other mother, never refrains from sharing the pictures of Suhana and even her brothers, Aryan and AbRam. And she recently shared a beautiful picture of the two bonding from a balcony, in California.
Clear the way for our August 2018 cover star, #Suhana Khan Photographed by: Errikos Andreou (@errikosandreouphoto). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Namrata Soni (@namratasoni)
Surely a stunning picture. Posts of the family flow steady on mum Gauri’s Instagram account. Remember this one where she and Suhana were twinning, in shades as well as pose? Like mother, like daughter.
Or even this one, where we see the kids of the family, exhuding their uber cool attitude. AbRam's expression though, truly that of the youngest sibling.
And this dashing date of hers, aka elder son, Aryan Khan.
And our favourite one from the bays of Barcelona, the three men of the Khan family.
Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona
Keep them coming Gauri!