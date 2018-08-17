home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan bond in the Californian lanes

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan bond in the Californian lanes

First published: August 17, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Updated: August 17, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Suhana Khan delighted one and all as she made her mag cover debut with Vogue in the August issue. Her first daring move into the world of glam but she stepping in rather confidently. Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter gave the first interview of her life and opened up like never before.

Clear the way for our August 2018 cover star, #Suhana Khan Photographed by: Errikos Andreou (@errikosandreouphoto). Styled by Anaita Shroff­ Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Make-up: Namrata Soni (@namratasoni)

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on

Suhana Khan has got the charm and a testament of the same is her mother Gauri Khan's Instagram account. Mrs. Khan is super proud of her daughter and just like any other mother, never refrains from sharing the pictures of Suhana and even her brothers, Aryan and AbRam. And she recently shared a beautiful picture of the two bonding from a balcony, in California.

Bonding...@aryan___ @suhanakhan2

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Surely a stunning picture. Posts of the family flow steady on mum Gauri’s Instagram account. Remember this one where she and Suhana were twinning, in shades as well as pose? Like mother, like daughter.

New York Times ..☕️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Or even this one, where we see the kids of the family, exhuding their uber cool attitude. AbRam's expression though, truly that of the youngest sibling.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

And this dashing date of hers, aka elder son, Aryan Khan.

❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

And our favourite one from the bays of Barcelona, the three men of the Khan family.

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Keep them coming Gauri!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aryan Khan #Bollywood #Entertainment #Gauri Khan #Instagram #Instakids #Photoshoot #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media #Suhana Khan #Vogue

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All