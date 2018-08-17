Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan bond in the Californian lanes

Suhana Khan delighted one and all as she made her mag cover debut with Vogue in the August issue. Her first daring move into the world of glam but she stepping in rather confidently. Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter gave the first interview of her life and opened up like never before.

Suhana Khan has got the charm and a testament of the same is her mother Gauri Khan's Instagram account. Mrs. Khan is super proud of her daughter and just like any other mother, never refrains from sharing the pictures of Suhana and even her brothers, Aryan and AbRam. And she recently shared a beautiful picture of the two bonding from a balcony, in California.

Bonding...@aryan___ @suhanakhan2 A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

Surely a stunning picture. Posts of the family flow steady on mum Gauri’s Instagram account. Remember this one where she and Suhana were twinning, in shades as well as pose? Like mother, like daughter.

New York Times ..☕️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 16, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

Or even this one, where we see the kids of the family, exhuding their uber cool attitude. AbRam's expression though, truly that of the youngest sibling.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

And this dashing date of hers, aka elder son, Aryan Khan.

❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

And our favourite one from the bays of Barcelona, the three men of the Khan family.

Keep them coming Gauri!