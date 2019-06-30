Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 4.40 pm June 30 2019, 4.40 pm

It’s time for celebrations for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana. The star kid is having a ball of a time in London post her graduation ceremony. Suhana graduated from Ardingly College, London on Friday. The young girl is seen beaming with joy in all the pictures that went viral on social media. She is all smiles as she hangs out with her classmates. What’s also grabbing a lot of attention is her look in the pictures.

Suhana is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts a black pencil skirt coupled with a shimmery white tube top. She seems to be quite gregarious as she can be seen with many of her classmates. Her friends can be seen dressed in coordinated outfits. After a photo-session, Suhana also had lunch with her classmates. The table looked set with lip-smacking cuisine served in the dishes. The food was coupled with white wine, with the bottle popping out of the ice-box. Seems the kids had done prior reservations what with a ‘reservation board’ taking a place at the table, as seen in the picture.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhon2) on Jun 29, 2019 at 4:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ball ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhon2) on Jun 29, 2019 at 5:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram ball ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhon2) on Jun 29, 2019 at 5:08am PDT

Suhana’s graduation ceremony took place on June 29. It was also attended by proud parents – papa Shah Rukh and mummy Gauri Khan. Several pictures and videos from the ceremony were put up on their respective social media profiles. It seemed to be an emotional moment for Shah Rukh, who even wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter. Sharing a selfie, which also featured Suhana and Gauri, SRK wrote, "Four years have flown by. Graduating from Ardingly. Last pizza... Last train ride... And first step into the real world... School ends... Learning doesn't."