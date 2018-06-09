Suhana Khan dons the sexiest pair of thigh-high boots and we are panting for breath

Suhana Khan is the darling daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. The pretty lass is currently chilling in London and her pictures are spreading like wildfire on the internet. She is surely becoming everyone’s favorite and we too are smitten by her gorgeous look. On Friday, social media saw Suhana looking ultra-glam and was seen spreading some British Charm. Nopes… we didn’t say that but her mother did. Yes, Gauri feels Suhana is flashing British vibes and how. And while everyone is loving the Brit game of Suhana, all we can see are her boots and simply can’t take our eyes off them!

The British charm @annabelsmayfair A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

The picture we see above was shared by Gauri where we see Suhana wearing an LBD, on which she threw a black leather jacket. She further teamed her look with minimal makeup and thigh-high black boots. As a fashion fanatic, we all know that how black can never ever go wrong and the same is with Suhana.

The young babe surely knows how to dress up and has till now never been low on fashion. But from the picture above we are digging for those sexy boots. We adore them to the core and soon will add it to her shoe closet.

Rise and shine, Suhana!