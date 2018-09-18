image
Tuesday, September 18th 2018
English
Suhana Khan has a new BFF. Guess who?

Bollywood

Suhana Khan has a new BFF. Guess who?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 18 2018, 7.20 pm
back
agastya nandaAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentGauri KhanInstagramShah Rukh KhanShweta Bachchan NandaSuhana Khan
nextManto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets real about Rasika Dugal's talent
ALSO READ

Shweta Bachchan Nanda just introduced us to her son and it's a YASS from us

Amitabh Bachchan is chilling with granddaughter Navya...guess where?

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya to enter Bollywood?