Suhana Khan has a new BFF. Guess who?

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan is an internet sensation. Whether getting papped on a brunch date with her pals or just visiting an event with mom Gauri Khan, the girl is always in the limelight. Now, a fresh picture of Suhana with her new BFF has surfaced and it is really cute.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are new friends in B-town. The two look adorably cute together while they pose for a Snapchat filter. Isn’t that what we all do with our BFFs? Currently, Agastya is studying in London and, as per reports, he is keen to enter Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson.

Talking about Agastya, he is quite interested in film-making and has also made a short film which will be out on YouTube soon. This dedication on the grandson’s part has impressed Big B and a close source to the fam revealed to a portal that Amitabh is keen to see Agastya becoming the third-gen actor in the Bachchan clan.

Here’s another throwback picture of the new best friends:

Let such amazing pictures keep on coming guys as we’re loving it. Stay tuned to In.Com for all the latest happenings in the world of entertainment.​