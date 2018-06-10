Suhana Khan is enjoying her final year at college; not with friends but with mom – view pics

We can’t get enough of the gorgeous pictures of Suhana Khan that her doting mom Gauri Khan has been treating fans with. The latest set of pictures shared by Gauri hint at the star-kid finally stepping out of her teen and touching adulthood. Yes, Gauri’s caption somewhat reveals the same. Let’s check it out.

Looking absolutely stunning, Suhana poses besides her mom at a party to mark her ‘final year at Ardingly’. While the previous pictures shared by Gauri flaunting Suhana’s breathtaking avatars have millions crushing over her, these latest pictures proves that she is indeed Bollywood ready. We absolutely cannot wait to see her at the movies after seeing these pictures.

Let’s go back to Shah Rukh Khan talking about Suhana’s Bollywood debut. The superstar has always been clear that his kids have to finish their studies first before they step into the world of showbiz. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he said in an interview.

Oh and when it’s about launching the star-kids, how can we miss out on Karan Johar. Karan is close to SRK and we won’t be surprised if he is the one who launches Suhana. Fans are undoubtedly waiting to catch Suhana on the big screen and we hope it happens soon!​