Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 5.30 pm July 31 2019, 5.30 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is growing up to be a very pretty lady. The 19-year-old star-kid has graduated from Ardingly College in the UK. Khan is back in India and it seems like she is trying to be as productive as she can while at home. Suhana has been taking dance lessons with belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja along with best friend Shanaya Kapoor and we can't help but think, are the beauties preparing for their Bollywood debut. Suhana's dance teacher posted a picture with her after their dance session on her Instagram and showered her with praises.

Sanjana Muthreja posted a mirror selfie with Suhana. She also called her beautiful and said that she dances gracefully. The belly dancer who has a strong Instagram presence with 30k followers keeps posting videos and photos from her sessions. Apart from Suhana and Shanaya, she also trains Janhvi Kapoor and Kim Sharma.

Check out her photos with celebs below:

Suhana Khan recently vacationed in Maldives and her pictures there broke the internet.

Check it out: