Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is growing up to be a very pretty lady. The 19-year-old star-kid has graduated from Ardingly College in the UK. Khan is back in India and it seems like she is trying to be as productive as she can while at home. Suhana has been taking dance lessons with belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja along with best friend Shanaya Kapoor and we can't help but think, are the beauties preparing for their Bollywood debut. Suhana's dance teacher posted a picture with her after their dance session on her Instagram and showered her with praises.
Sanjana Muthreja posted a mirror selfie with Suhana. She also called her beautiful and said that she dances gracefully. The belly dancer who has a strong Instagram presence with 30k followers keeps posting videos and photos from her sessions. Apart from Suhana and Shanaya, she also trains Janhvi Kapoor and Kim Sharma.
Check out her photos with celebs below:
Training #suhanakhan She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully #bellydance #bellydancing #graceful #bellydancetraining #bellydanceclassesinmumbai #mumbaidance #sanjanamuthreja #artofbellydancewithsanjana
With @shanayakapoor02 . She has been learning with me for more than 3 years. 👏 for her level of dedication to dance #bellydance #bellydancer #bellydanceclass #dance #shanayakapoor #sanjanamuthreja #artofbellydancewithsanjana
@janhvikapoor belly dancing a small piece choreographed by me. Super quick learner ❤️❤️ #bellydance #dance #bellydancer #dancedeewane #dd2challenge #janhvikapoor #sanjanamuthreja #artofbellydancewithsanjana
Monday morning with @kimsharmaofficial #bellydanceclasses #training #kimsharma #bellydance #workout #dance #coretrainig #sanjanamuthreja #artofbellydancewithsanjana
Suhana Khan recently vacationed in Maldives and her pictures there broke the internet.
Check it out:
Oh God !! This Pose ❤🎉😵 . . . @suhanakhan2 💕💕💕 Love you xoxoxo . . . #suhanakhan #jahankapoor #janhvikapoor #ananyapandey #ahaanpanday #shanayakapoor #deepikapadukone #mishakapoor #aliabhatt #shahrukhkhan #mumbai #bollywood #bombay #bombayfilms #bollywoodmovie #bollywooddance #bollywoodactresses
At an interview, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about Suhana's Bollywood career. "But she still has to work for four-five years. Everybody has to do that. I was telling someone if a doctor’s child cannot become a doctor without learning how to be one, how do you expect an actor’s child to do that? They have to learn to be actors. Aryan and Suhana are studying in institutions that will teach them acting, which will help them to hone their craft. Post that, if they have the desire and the madness to be involved with films, as a writer, director, filmmaker, actor, then they should choose to be a part of it." he said.Read More