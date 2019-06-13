Rushabh Dhruv June 13 2019, 3.59 pm June 13 2019, 3.59 pm

Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter Suhana Khan hasn’t stepped into the showbiz yet but the starkid is already famous thanks to her viral picture. Every time a new picture of her hits the internet, it sends her fans into a frenzy. Not only the netizens are obsessed with the photos, but even the paps are obsessed with this young beauty. And now, we have stumbled upon a fresh picture of Suhana which sees her in a no-makeup look.

In the viral photo, we see Suhana Khan sans any makeup sitting beside her friend. Going by the emoticon on the image looks like it's taken from an IG story. Suhana is seen wearing a black hoodie in the picture, however, it's her hairdo that is adding the charm. A closer look at the photo and you'll see Suhana is seen binging on some fries, sandwiches and a glass full of sweetness, chocolate shake. Before this, a video had surfaced online which had Suhana showing off some killer dance moves. It saw her grooving in a one-shoulder silver shimmery short dress. Needless to say, Suhana is slaying on the web these days.

Have a look at Suhana Khan's no-makeup picture below:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhanoffcial) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:49pm PDT