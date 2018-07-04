Suhana Khan to be on a mag cover, and we have pictures that prove she will rock it

If you are a fan of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, we have some GOOD news. Mommy Gauri Khan during an interview had earlier dropped hints about beti Suhana doing a photoshoot without revealing the name of the magazine in March.

However, looks like the cat is finally out of the bag, as Suhana Khan is stepping into showbiz with her first appearance on a magazine cover. She will be seen on the cover image of Vogue India magazine for their August issue, reports Bollywoodlife.com. The young star kid who will graduate from Ardingly College, England, is all up ready to enter the world of showbiz, it seems.

While we can’t wait to see Suhana’s magazine debut, we have some pictures which certainly prove that Suhana will totally rock it:

The British charm @annabelsmayfair A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 8, 2018 at 3:10am PDT

Just the right amount of sharp features like daddy SRK, Suhana is certainly a style diva. With unkempt long hair, lithe frame and outfits choice like a million bucks, every photo of Suhana that makes way to the internet goes viral.

Also to note this can be just the beginning of her Bollywood debut. Even so, Shah Rukh Khan once said that he would first want his children to finish studying then let them get into the film industry. Though Suhana is still In her teens, we can’t wait to read Suhana’s first interview. Congratulations in advance, Suhana!