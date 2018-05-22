Suhana Khan turns 18! A Bollywood debut just a matter of time now?

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has indeed grown to be a charmer! That she is ready to slay the big screen anytime soon, is evident in all her public appearances. Remember the time she stole the limelight at Gauri’s Halloween party? Not to forget all the times we come across her super pretty pictures on social media as well.

As she rings in her 18spring today, mom Gauri Khan treated us with a ravishing picture of the just-turned-18 lady. Decked up for a celebration, Suhana looks stunning, to say the least!

She’s definitely got the oomph, right? This gets us wondering whether her big Bollywood debut is just around the corner!

One close look at Bollywood and we have a handful of performers who started off around the beginning of their adulthood and are ruling the industry now. For example, take one Alia Bhatt who was 19-year-old when her debut ‘Student of the Year’ hit screens. Anushka Sharma, who is not only a leading actress but a path-breaking producer as well, bagged ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ when she was below 20 years of age.

On more than one occasion, SRK has gone on to say how Suhana wants to pursue acting as her career. We got our hands on a video of a stage-act of hers and it was pretty much proof that she carries the craft in her blood.

Suhana Khan #suhanakhan #fbollywoodvideo A post shared by ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ ʙoʟʟʏᴡᴏᴏᴅ (@future.bollywood) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Time will tell us whether Suhana takes the big screen by a storm with her acting prowess. But she certainly looks Bollywood-ready and we can’t wait for her to take the first big step. What about you?