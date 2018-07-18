home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Suhana Khan turns yellow in this mellow picture with mommy Gauri Khan!

First published: July 18, 2018 10:45 PM IST | Updated: July 18, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

We won’t be wrong if we say that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is much more active than her husband on the social media. Gauri, who is a film producer and an interior designer, keeps on sharing pictures of herself with her kids and husband. Recently, she posted a picture of herself and her daughter Suhana Khan and of course it was trending. But while going through Instagram, we found out one more picture of Gauri and Suhana posted by a fan club.

In the picture, we can see Suhana sporting a yellow t-shirt with black hot pants and Gauri is seen wearing a black top, a yellow cap and ripped jeans. We must say that Gauri Khan is a cool mom. Currently, Gauri and Suhana are in New York, but this picture looks from their vacation in Europe.

A few days ago, even Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had made a public appearance with his parents. Both Suhana and Aryan look Bollywood ready, but SRK wants them to finish their education first and then move to the glamour world.

Well, talking about SRK’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Zero which is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

