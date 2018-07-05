Suhana Khan’s bikini picture from her European vacation invites the wrath of trolls

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family zoomed off to Europe for a small vacation right after he wrapped up the shooting of Zero. The pictures from their vacation are up on the Instagram. While in one of the pictures we see Shah Rukh Khan sitting on the road and chilling like a boss with his sons Aaryan and AbRam, whereas in the other Suhana and AbRam cuddle up to pose for the cameraa. The pictures from their vacations are giving us major vacation goals. But looks like trolls have found their way there too. This time the netizens have targeted Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana for wearing biking on their holiday.

Of the many pictures from their holidays, one picture which got the attention of trolls is the one in which Suhana, along with Abram and others, is posing for the cameras. Here the 18-year-old star kid is seen in a red bikini and as always, the so-called saviours of culture jumped in to bash her for doing the same.

Check out some of the comments below.

This is not for the first time that Suhana has been the target of trolls. In past, some of her pictures have been subjected to 'moral policing'. In March, Gauri Khan shared a picture of Suhana in a sheer short dress while posing with her maternal grandmother which invited the wrath of trolls.

Well looks like Suhana is paying the price of being a star kid and has become a soft target for the netizens to troll her for enjoying her life in her own way.