Suhana Khan's first cover is out and she's salty about being famous

She is not just a star kid, she is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, the man who has actually been the King of Bollywood for decades and is still ruling hearts as he dabbles in different flavours of cinema. Suhana is her daddy's princess and is now termed to be the 'Future Star'. In her first-ever magazine cover shoot with Vogue, Suhana has made us believe that she has arrived, and is here to stay.

This opportunity does not come easy to many, but that's the perk of being a Khan kid that Suhana is enjoying. She has been termed a star ever since her birth and is enjoying a fandom that is equivalent to that of her father's. But is it easy to be famous? Maybe no! The grass always seems to be greener on the other side, here's Suhana shedding some light on the pressure she weathers being a Khan kid. Fear of judgment, Instagram pictures getting leaked and the fear of not being able to hug her father when she wants to, Suhana has a lot to say.

"At home, things are normal and everything is cool, but the challenges are outside. I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence. I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems," exclaims Suhana in her interview with Vogue.

It's given, life is not the same when you are famous! Now imagine a five-year-old dealing with her father's fandom. "I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious," the young lady says.

But at the end, SRK is her dad after all. "I realised if I wanted to hug my dad, he’s my dad—I’m just going to hug him," she quipped.

Now we await Suhana's Bollywood debut which doesn't seem to be quite far.

Welcome to the glitz and glamour, lady!