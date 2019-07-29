Rushabh Dhruv July 29 2019, 5.46 pm July 29 2019, 5.46 pm

Even before her big debut on the silver screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan is quite a sensation. The Khan girl is quite often in the news for her glamorous looks and ever since she graced the Vogue cover, fans have only been wanting to see more of her. For starters, she is a girl with multi-talents - be it her impressive acting skills, getting groovy at a party to even assisting Aanand L Rai in direction for daddy SRK’s Zero - the Khan girl has become a household name. Now, going by the latest update all we can say is that this time, the star kid has again grabbed the limelight, thanks to her viral picture on Instagram.

The picture in question happens to be from Suhana and family's recent Maldives vacation. In the photo, the young girl can be seen donning a white and blue checkered shirt, along with a blue tube top. Also, going by the backdrop (blue ocean) of the picture seems like the star kid was at a beach. Must say, Suhana is slaying it and is flashing a major beach fashion statement.

Have a look at the picture featuring Suhana Khan below:

Recently, Shah Rukh's only daughter is back home in Mumbai after graduating from UK's Ardingly College and the star kid has been spending some quality family time after being away for so long. Last week, she flew to the Maldives with her family for a mini family vacation along with her parents and siblings, Aryan and AbRam.