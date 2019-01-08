Suhana Khan's phone wallpaper proves she's the best sister

Siblings have often been considered as each other’s best friends, all thanks to the amazing bond they share. The case of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s kids – Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan is no different. The stunning Khan girl was spotted by the paps and while going through her pictures, we stumbled upon something unmissable. As we got a closer look at Suhana Khan’s phone wallpaper, we couldn’t stop aww'ing. It had a picture of her little munchkin brother, AbRam Khan. The picture seemed to a cute close-up of AbRam.

Like all the paparazzi and AbRam fans, Suhana Khan also seems to be fascinated by her little brother! AbRam Khan has got all that charm! Well, this is not the first time we are getting to witness such adorable Suhana – AbRam moments. Recently, Suhana and Aryan were seen hitting the colouring books as they helped AbRam doodle. Suhana also celebrated a memorable Raksha Bandhan as Shah Rukh Khan shared a delightful picture of Suhana and AbRam. In the picture, Suhana can be seen wrapping her hands around AbRam’s little face as she gazed at him with affection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Suhana’s wallpaper having AbRam assures that the kiddo is always around his sister. Aren’t they simply goals? All these pictures speak volumes about the inseparable bond they share and we love it!