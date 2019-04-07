Suhana Khan’s viral photo is infectious, thanks to her million dollar smile

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 10.03 pm April 07 2019, 10.03 pm

Even before her big debut on the silver screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has gathered her fan following. The Khan girl is quite often in the news for her glamorous looks and ever since she graced the Vogue cover, fans have only been wanting to see more of her. We are well-aware of her multi-talents - be it her impressive acting skills, getting groovy to even assisting Aanand L Rai in direction for daddy SRK’s Zero, the girl is LIT. And now, looks like Suhana also wants to rule the style department. As this time, the star kid has again grabbed the limelight thanks to her picture-perfect post on Instagram.

In the picture which has gone viral on the web, Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan looks pretty in a white tube top paired along with a statement black jeans. While Suhana looks sexy in the picture, it is her million dollar smile which is doing all the talking and we bet any guy can fall for this Khan. With a tiny neckpiece, golden wristwatch, soft curls, subtle makeup and red hot pout, Suhana is mesmerising. Have a look:

Suhana's beauty is really breathtaking and with this if you wonder if she going to make her Bollywood debut soon, the answer is NO. As SRK had once said, "But she still has to work for four-five years. Everybody has to do that. I was telling someone if a doctor’s child cannot become a doctor without learning how to be one, how do you expect an actor’s child to do that? They have to learn to be actors. Aryan and Suhana are studying in institutions that will teach them acting, which will help them to hone their craft. Post that, if they have the desire and the madness to be involved with films, as a writer, director, filmmaker, actor, then they should choose to be a part of it."

Clearly, with that infectious smile and kick-ass fashion sense, Suhana can surely be termed as the upcoming fashionista of Bollywood.