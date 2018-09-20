image
Thursday, September 20th 2018
English
Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan take a colourful auto-ride

Bollywood

Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan take a colourful auto-ride

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   September 20 2018, 8.23 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentKolkatamade in indiaPromotionssui dhaagaVarun Dhawan
nextAfter Peecee and Deepika, Tiger Shroff to make Hollywood debut?
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga: Sab Badhiya Hai for Varun Dhawan’s song hunt

Shah Rukh Khan takes the Sui Dhaaga challenge, promotes Zero as well

Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: Him and me are male and female versions of each other