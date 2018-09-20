Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan take a colourful auto-ride

Looks like Mamta and Mauji had a rather busy day on Thursday with their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga’s promotions. In case you haven’t already noticed, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Shrama are promoting their film in the best colourful way possible. Every promotion of the flick is marked by a different display of beautiful threads and colours. And this time the duo found themselves in Kolkata!

Instead of sophisticated cars, the makers chose to go with the Made in India theme. Auto-rickshaws decorated with Indian prints and embroideries was the ride for the stars. Right from the hand crafted creativity to gold brocade work on velvet, the promotions was surely a colourful treat to the eyes.

Dressed in a white saree with a chequered themed boat-neck blouse, Anushka looked pretty as usual. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan went the casual way with a sky-blue coloured quoted tee, which was infused with his character and movie name; Mauji and Sui Dhaaga. The lad paired his t-shirt with jeans.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India is a story of the struggle of a tailor and his embroider wife who work together to start their own venture. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, 2018. The movie is shot in a small town in Chanderi and both, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.