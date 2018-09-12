Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma thinks MEME hai toh HIT hai!

Little did Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan know that a particular scene from their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga, will become a massive hit on the internet. After the trailer of the film was revealed last month, social media was flooded with memes of the leading lady, Anushka Sharma, and trust us they are hilarious.

From playing a basket game to being the new Monalisa face, Mamta (that’s Anushka’s onscreen name in Sui Dhaaga) was not at all spared. During an interaction with the media, Anushka was quizzed on how she is finding the memes around her character, to which she replied, “I found the memes hilarious, that proves the impact of our trailer”.

Well, looks like Anushka is on cloud nine and feels Sui Dhaaga’s trailer is creating waves all over. “If I’ve to select the best meme then it has to be the Mario video where in the end she climbs on that flag. That's my favourite one till now”, Mamta further added.

Sui Dhaaga tells a tale of a small town couple Mamta and Mauji, who dream big. The movie takes inspiration from the Made in India campaign. Even the promotional spree of the film has been quite colorful. For the uninitiated, the film hits the cinemas on September 28.