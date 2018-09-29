Sui Dhaaga box office: Asia Cup final trumps collections

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made in India opened to rave reviews. Story of Mamta and Mauji, tailors from small town making it big with their sheer dedication, did manage to impress some. But blame it on Asia Cup 2018 Final that the film could not make it big at the box office on its opening day. Even though Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian Cricket Team, gushed about his wife's film on Twitter and shared his review, he failed to persuade the audience to move out of their homes and flock the theatres.

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

(2) Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love ❤😍 @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

As per the statistics, the film managed to mint approximately Rs 8.25 crore nett on day one. The number is not huge considering the star power of Anushka and Varun, but it is not even bad. It had competition from Sanya Malhota and Radhika Madan starrer Pataakha, which unfortunately tanked terribly on its opening day despite good reviews. Pataakha directed by Vishal Bhardwaj managed to rake in Rs 75 to 80 lakh only on the first day at the box office. Let's wait and watch what happens over the weekend.

Both the films have until next Friday to mint as much money possible as Loveyatri hits the theatres on September 28. The film that marks Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut in Bollywood is releasing around the time of Navratri, which gives it an added advantage to entice the audience.