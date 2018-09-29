image
Saturday, September 29th 2018
English
Sui Dhaaga box office: Asia Cup final trumps collections

Bollywood

Sui Dhaaga box office: Asia Cup final trumps collections

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   September 29 2018, 2.29 pm
back
anushka sharmaAsia Cup 2018 FinalBollywoodBox OfficeEntertainmentPataakhasui dhaagaVarun Dhawan
nextSerial kisser Emraan Hashmi says kissing scenes don't titillate audiences anymore
ALSO READ

After Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif demands changes to Remo D’souza's film

Sui Dhaaga: A reclusive Natasha Dalal turns up to cheer Varun Dhawan

Sui Dhaaga movie review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film is moderately entertaining