Sui Dhaaga box office day 2: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s movie sails through

The story of Mamta and Mauji was entertaining enough for the movie buffs to flock the theatres of the day 2 of its release. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made in India managed to show a good growth in box office numbers on the second day. The first day was slow because of the Asia Cup 2018 final, but on Saturday, the film picked up.

As per the reports, Sui Dhaaga helmed by Sharad Kataria, managed to mint approximately Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday. With this, the grand total of the film so far stands at Rs 20.50 crore nett in India. This definitely is a good score for a film like Sui Dhaaga.

Produced under YRF banner, the film is about a couple hailing from a small town with dreams to make it big with their craft. They are tailors and with their sheer hard work, Mamta and Mauji turn out to be successful entrepreneurs. Though the cast was initially termed to be a misfit for the roles, the film managed to change the perception of the critics. Let's wait and watch what happens in the coming days.

Job well done, peeps!