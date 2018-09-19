Bollywood Sui Dhaaga: Brett Lee and Graeme Smith try their hand at Hindi dialogues Prajakta Ajgaonkar September 19 2018, 10.17 pm September 19 2018, 10.17 pm

As Sui Dhaaga: Made in India nears its date of release, its lead pair, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have dived deep into promotions. Every day, they bring up something exciting and this time, they took it up a notch as they teamed up with former Australia cricketer Brett Lee and former South African cricketer Graeme Smith.

They visited Star Sports studios in Mumbai on Wednesday to promote their movie and they had a whale of a time. Varun, who portrays the role of Mauji, a tailor, decided to have some fun with the firangi duo. He started off with a series of dialogues from his movie and asked them to mouth those along with him. It was highly amusing to see Graeme Smith and Brett Lee try their hands at the Hindi lines.

While, Smith took a little more effort in getting the words right, Brett seemed more comfortable with the language. It wasn’t just the film’s dialogues that the two tried to imitate, Brett Lee even re-enacted Anushka Sharma’s viral meme pose of her character Mamta. That left everyone in splits.

Speaking of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, the movie is helmed by Sharat Katariya, produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra and will release on September 28, 2017.