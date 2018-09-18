Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Akshay Kumar fails to make the cut

After Kiki and Dele Alli challenges driving everyone nuts, it’s now the Sui Dhaaga challenge that’s gaining momentum on the internet. The challenging task is a part of a promotional campaign of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, headlined by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The two, who are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film, began the unique challenge by nominating two of the biggest superstars in the industry, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. While SRK is yet to respond, Akshay was sporting enough to attempt it ASAP.

The seemingly easy task is to put a thread in the needle within a time span of 10 seconds. Kick starting the challenge, the Bollywood’s Khiladi tried his best to complete the task but only ended up failing. He even went ahead and pushed the time-limit up to 120 seconds but to no avail. He then accepted his defeat and has now nominated Sachin Tendulkar to take up the challenge.

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬

Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

Right after Akshay’s failed attempt, Varun took up to Twitter to thank the star.

Thank u akshay sir aap na koshish toh dil se ki but yes its not easy wanna see the master blaster @sachin_rt try the sui dhaaga challenge 10 seconds mein kya aap kar sakta hain? https://t.co/R0L4gMFYXd — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 18, 2018

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is helmed by Sharat Katariya and is slated to hit the screens on September 28.