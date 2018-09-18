image
Tuesday, September 18th 2018
English
Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Akshay Kumar fails to make the cut

Bollywood

Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Akshay Kumar fails to make the cut

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 18 2018, 4.11 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentSachin TendulkarShah Rukh KhanSharat Katariyasrksui dhaagasui dhaaga made in india
nextDeepika Padukone raazi to work with Meghna Gulzar?
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga duo Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have a challenge for you

Akshay Kumar on Aarav's 16: I wish you get wealthier than me

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: B-town goes green with Ganpati