Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are working overtime to promote their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. As part of their promotional campaign for the film, the two initiated the ‘Sui Dhaaga Challenge’ which is a task of treadling a needle in a time span of 10 seconds. A series of B-Town celebs took up the challenge after being nominated and now Anupam Kher too gave it a try. It must be noted though that even though he was not nominated for the task, he faced it an nailed it like a boss!

Anupam, who is currently in New York shooting for New Amsterdam, put up the short video on Thursday morning and reiterated that he ‘challenged himself’! And just like a pro, he completed the task in less than six seconds, in the first attempt!

Other A-listers of tinsel like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Kaif Kaif also showed their skills with the task. While some nailed it in style, others failed miserably. Katrina, who was the last actor before Anupam to perform the challenge, wowed fans by even stitching a dress after acing the task. Our favourite though remains SRK for his creativity.

Any guesses who will be the next?