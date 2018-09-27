image
Thursday, September 27th 2018
English
Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!

Bollywood

Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 27 2018, 5.19 pm
back
Akshay KumarAlia BhattAnupam Kheranushka sharmajanhvi kapoorkaran joharkatrina kaifKhushi KapoorRanbir KapoorShah Rukh KhanSui Dhaaga Challengesui dhaaga made in indiaVarun Dhawan
nextMouni Roy's latest photoshoot is a sight for sore eyes!
ALSO READ

Shocking! Actor Tanushree Dutt accuses Nana Patekar of sexual assault

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are full of love for their birthday girl Nitara!

Kedar Jadhav dances to drive away your Monday blues!