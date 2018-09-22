Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Madhuri Dixit loses to Shashank Khaitan

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. They have come up with an innovative marketing strategy and have started a challenge named #SuiDhaagaChallenge. The challenge is that you need to put a thread in the eyes of a needle. Many celebs like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and others have taken up the challenge. The recent one to join is the dhak dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit.

On his Instagram account, Varun posted the video of Madhuri, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia competing to complete the #SuiDhaagaChallenge first. Well, the winner was none other than Shashank and the second spot was taken by Tushar. Madhuri couldn’t complete the challenge and quipped that her needle doesn’t have an eye.

Further Shashank has nominated Janhvi Kapoor for the challenge, Madhuri nominated Anil Kapoor and Tushar nominated Arjun Kapoor. So, it’s time for the Kapoor family to take up the #SuiDhaagaChallenge.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is slated to release on September 28, 2018. Thanks to the entertaining trailer and the songs, the movie has created a good pre-release buzz.