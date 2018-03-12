Sui Dhaaga co-stars Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shop for Chanderi sarees

Anushka Sharma may be gearing up for her upcoming horror flick Pari, but even she couldn’t resist a bit of shopping. The actress who is shooting for her next, Sui Dhaaga, in Chanderi along with co-star Varun Dhawan, indulged in shopping for the authentic Chanderi sarees.

While Anushka posted a pic with the weavers, Varun shared a glimpse of the cartons full of elegant Chanderis in all possible colours. Guess who is he picking it up for?

While they bought sarees from the original weavers, Sui Dhaaga’s larger message also revolves around the Indian milieu celebrating the spirit of self-reliance. Varun had earlier said in a statement to The Indian Express, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

The film which is directed by Sharad Kataria of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, will show them in a completely de-glam look. The first look of the same was released recently with Anushka in a saree and Varun sporting a moustache and the two blushing like a newly married couple.

The film is being bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films and is slated for a September 28 release, a few days ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.