Sui Dhaaga duo Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have a challenge for you

Challenging each other on the social media has become a new trend for celebrities and a crucial part of movie promotions. If you remember earlier this year, there was the #PadManChallenge that dared celebrities to pose with a sanitary pad to discourage the stigmatization of periods. Then came the #FitnessChallenge. Though not for a movie promotion, it dared participants to work out and share their videos and then keep the challenge going. And here’s one more challenge. The lead pair of upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma thrown open the #SuiDhaagaChallenge on Monday and it sure is picking is steam.

We want to see how fast you can thread a needle! Take on the #SuiDhaagaChallenge & Share your videos on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram tagging @yrf, @suidhaagafilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! Kya aap mein hai woh baat? :D I nominate @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/frW7QNG2KC — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2018

Varun and Anushka took to Twitter to share a video in which they have spoken about the challenge, and while the former has nominated Akshay Kumar, the latter has nominated King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. Well, the challenge is quite interesting and unique to the film. All you have to do is put the thread in the needle as fast as you can, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. We are surely now be waiting for Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar to take up the challenge.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India will be hitting the screens on September 28, 2018.