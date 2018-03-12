Sui Dhaaga first look: Is Bollywood experimenting with new avatars?

Anushka Sharma’s fans have been at the edge of their seats ever since the actress began sharing posters for her March release, Pari. Even as fans get a hold of themselves, Anushka released her first look from her film co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga. Anushka plays the role of a simpleton named Mamta in the film. From the pictures, she can be seen wearing a worn out, printed saree and a cardigan. She tops up her look with bangles and vermilion while blushing like a newly-wed girl from the 90s. Meanwhile Varun Dhawan sports a mustached look and gives you the old school vibes.

It not just Sui Dhaaga that’s presenting a new trend in Bollywood. While Bollywood focuses extensively on the modern attire, fans are slowly being treated to actors in costumes of a bygone era. This is not the first time Bollywood has experimented with a new dressing style and from the look of it, it certainly won’t be the last.

Here are some films in which actors can be seen in a pleasantly new avatar.

Pari

Taking a departure from the usual glam shots that make up first look photos, Anushka looks scared, disheveled and freckled, setting the tone for a horror film.

Zero

Another bold approach from B-town saw King Khan under several layers of VFX. Shah Rukh’s character will be three-feet-tall and special effects will make 'dwarf' characteristics look real.

102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with a grown beard. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a 75-year-old while his father, Amitabh, has scored a ton and is not out at 102. While a lot of films portray the generation gap, 102 Not Out reverses conventional wisdom and shows the older father to be younger at heart than his son.

Gully Boy

#padmaavat —> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

14th February 2019 #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 10, 2018 at 12:38am PST

After his menacingly barbaric look in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh lost an incredible amount of weight and muscle. The first look again, ditches fab outfits and shows Alia in a depressed, scarred look. Since it is the story of an underdog, a muscular Ranveer wouldn’t have worked.

Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan sports a full grown beard, a handlebar moustache and a red turban. Just like Ranveer, Aamir transformed his muscular Dangal look to a lean physique for this film. Meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan looks like an ancient warrior with long hair and what looks like an armour.

Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir is known to be Bollywood’s chocolate boy, playing the hopeless romantic in a number of films. A mile from that image, he will be growing into adulthood in the Sanjay Dutt biopic. Ranbir will be seen with long hair and a beefed up body to match Sanjay Dutt’s physique.

Super 30

Hrithik Roshan is back in the game and will be seen in a role very unlike his past avatars.The actor will don a role of a teacher in Super 30. With his thick unkempt beard, not-too-fancy hairstyle, Duggu will fill in the shoes of a tutor in Patna, training IIT aspirants from under-privileged backgrounds. Fans will not see the Hrithik swag that they’re so accustomed to. In his simple, common man look, Hrithik will portray the struggles of real-life.​