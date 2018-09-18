Sui Dhaaga gets real, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassadors of Skill India Campaign

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's upcoming release Sui Dhaaga revolves around a tailor from a small town in India. Keeping up with the film's name, they have been involving local artisans and craftsmen in their promotional activities. Heading a step ahead, Varun and Anushka are now the brand ambassadors of the Skill India campaign on the Government of India.

"Prime Minister Modi, has displayed incredible vision and genuine foresight in aiming to organise, skill, train and give financial support and backing to our craftsmen, artisans and similar workmen. We are proud to be promoting this campaign that we feel extremely close to like our movie Sui Dhaaga that celebrates self-reliance and entrepreneurship''," Varun said.

Undertaken by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Skill India campaign is a venture to provide better (in terms of technological, skilfulness and job-friendly) vocational training and create opportunities for India's unemployed youth.

"Skill India Campaign reflects the government's determination to include and support the talented skilled force of the country. While making Sui Dhaaga, we came across so many stories of talented, skilled craftspeople and artisans who don't get a fair chance to showcase their talents," Anushka added.

Here's hoping their film ignites the right encouragement in artisans and the right admiration among the audience!