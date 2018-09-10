Sui Dhaaga: How a real accident made its way to the reel

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga is reaching its last leg of promotions. Varun, who plays a tailor from a small town, had to bring life into ample of life struggles for the film. However, he always has a companion in Anushka. Hence, when the duo ended up having a minor accident while shooting, it somehow looked absolutely in sync with the plot.

"The sequence required them to cycle as a truck overtakes them. During the fourth take, Varun lost his balance and the two tumbled down. Anushka suffered bruises on her arm," a source informed Mid-day.

When director Sharat Katariya saw the footage of the accident, he thought it was worth being added to the film as it exemplified Varun and Anushka's struggles in life; especially since ups and downs are what the film is majorly comprised of.

"The shoot was exhausting as it required me to cycle for long hours in the scorching heat in Chanderi. We fell off the cycle and landed right near the cliff. The crew immediately rushed to check on us," Varun added.

Sui Dhaaga also stars Raghuvir Yadav, essaying the role of Varun's father. It is set to hit the screens on 28th September.