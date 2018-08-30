Sui Dhaaga: 20 minutes is all Anushka Sharma needs to transform into Mamta

Actress Anushka Sharma has gone completely de-glam for her character Mamta in her forthcoming flick Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. She plays a sincere and ambitious embroiderer who makes a name for herself with her husband Mauji’s support who is a tailor. Varun Dhawan portrays the role of Mauji, it’s Mamta who is grabbing all the attention thanks to the memes going viral on the internet.

Her simple look in the nine-yard is being appreciated and to slip into the attire of a village belle, 20 minutes is all that she needed. Yes, the making video of Mamta’s character shows her transformation in flat 20 minutes.

Darshan Jalan, the costume director reveals, “Anushka's character and look brief was very simple which (to be honest) makes things more complex because it must be relatable. The character is that of a housewife living on a lower middle class income in city outskirts! It was clear from the get go that Anushka would wear synthetic saree(s) primarily because they are cheap but most importantly it's washes easily and dries quickly.”

Speaking of Sui Dhaaga, the YRF movie is helmed by Sharat Katariya and will be releasing on September 28, 2018.