Bollywood Sui Dhaaga: Made In India earns big over the weekend Darshana Devi October 01 2018, 5.01 pm October 01 2018, 5.01 pm

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has made an impressive mark at the box office. Making it big at the box office with a steady growth, the film minted a lot of money in places like Bihar and CP Berar by showing a growth of over 30%, according to Box Office India. The film, which started off with Rs 8.25 crore on its Day 1, had its collection doubled on Sunday as it raked in over Rs 16 crore. And now, its weekend collections stands at a whopping Rs 36.60 crore net.

BOI further adds that it’s expected that the film will see a bigger growth in the coming week, considering a public holiday falls mid-week. The film is all set to be another winner for Varun, who has kept his good record static at the box office. Both Varun and Anushka have garnered a wide level of appreciation for their heart touching acting as innocent village folks Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner. It also stars Raghubir Yadav, Namit Das and Govind Pandey.