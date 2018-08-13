Sui Dhaaga – Made in India trailer explores the rural spirit but fails to stand out

Here comes a story right from the heartland of India as Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma present Sui Dhaaga – Made in India trailer, post an innovative logo launch. Well, expectations were at its peak with the pair teaming up for the first time, but does the trailer manage to live up to all the hype and hoopla? Umm...not really!

To begin with, Varun Dhawan has failed miserably to look and sound like a villager. The trailer begins with Varun's voiceover as he introduces his character of Mauji and even though he tries painstakingly hard to pick up the mannerisms of a villager with his moustache and his clothes, we aren’t fully convinced. He portrays the role of a tailor who starts off his own stitching business after trying a multitude of professions which include him to even pose like a dog at a wedding function of his boss. Anushka Sharma as his wife Mamta, acts as the quintessential village belle whose life is only confined to the four walls of her house and her sole purpose in life is to be a supportive wife. She is decent in whatever she does in the trailer.

The trailer lends its focus on the handloom industry in our country and tries to regain its importance in our lives. The importance of traditional artisans has lost and the lead pair is out to revive it with an unexplored concept taking root in the small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. The good part about the trailer is that it gives a very feel-good vibe as it progresses, but, we are disappointed with the lead pair’s dialogue delivery. While, there’s no doubt about Varun and Anushka’s acting prowess, for Sui Dhaaga, they come across as a misfit.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is all set to hit the big screens on September 28, 2018.