Sui Dhaaga – Made In India trailer spurs Memes – Made On Social Media

Mauji aka Varun Dhawan and Mamta aka Anushka Sharma came into our lives recently through the trailer of Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. The trailer was launched with a lot of fanfare at an event in Mumbai. The theme of the event perfectly matched with the movie’s title. Well, the trailer has received a lot of praises and it has garnered more than 13 million views so far.

While the trailer is being liked by everyone, Varun and Anushka have also become the new subject of memes. The two are seen in a totally different avatar and the meme makers are having a ball of a time with Mamta. So, you all watched the trailer of Sui Dhaaga – Made In India, now check out Memes – Made On Social Media.

Funny yet ouch! We wonder what Anushka has to say about these memes on the scene featuring her.

Talking about Sui Dhaaga – Made In India, the film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under YRF banner. It is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018. It will be clashing with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha at the box office.