image
Friday, September 28th 2018
English
Sui Dhaaga movie review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film is moderately entertaining

Bollywood

Sui Dhaaga movie review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film is moderately entertaining

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 28 2018, 1.52 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentMamtaMaujiSharat Katariyasui dhaaga made in indiaVarun Dhawan
nextPataakha receives a thumbs up on Twitter!
ALSO READ

Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan ditches Anushka Sharma for a solo cycle ride

Meet the glam WAGs of the world’s best cricketers

Sui Dhaaga Challenge: Anupam Kher challenges himself and nails it like a boss!