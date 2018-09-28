Sui Dhaaga movie review: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film is moderately entertaining

Sab Badhiya Hai. That’s how Mauji from Sui Dhaaga looks at life. He has a grumpy father who's always pulling him down. He has an old, ailing mother. He even has a beautiful wife but he himself sleeps at the terrace. His maalik at work is quite a humiliating jerk. Par phir bhi, sab badhiya hai.

There’s a discrete part where director Sharat Katariya has succeeded. His protagonists arrive in Delhi in search of a better life but are always basking in the small town simplicity. Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) buy the challenge of self-dependence after the former quits his job. The humble amount of money he was paid, matters for a family that’s making ends meet somehow. But they would rather sew their own dreams than fill someone else’s pockets. They fall, fail and panic. But they wouldn’t stop trying. Sui Dhaaga is sewn around true efforts.

Everything does work out at the end. You knew it would. There’s no surprise element in both Katariya’s story and story treatment. We knew there were going to be certain components of struggle, scuffle and conflicts but they were going to taste of sweet success nevertheless. The first half goes into planting the initiation of Mamta and Mauji’s new fly. The second half is rather convenient.

Katariya has taken in a number of cinematic liberties. For example, Varun’s grip over his own craft has no other documentation apart from a dying family legacy which is a thing of the past. While Sui Dhaaga is a familiar story of how thousands of small townies are gasping with their big dreams in the concrete jungles of metro cities, it lacks flavour. Don’t be overly critical, or the threads will break. Varun Dhawan performs like a true director’s actor. But Anushka, we’d say, can’t leave her urban self behind, however much she clads herself in synthetic sarees and masters her dialect.

But here’s what we take back from the film. It is a thorough celebration of artists with no investment but a heart full of hope, wanting to make it big. It takes right cues of exploitation, harassment and torments that a not-so-privileged, lower-middle-class layman has to go through, every day. It also gifts you heart-melting ten minutes where a group of tanned, imperfect, plain-looking people take to the fashion ramp, breaking all fitting definitions of what beauty truly means. Here, two individuals united by vows of marriage but separated by tantrums of life, also find soul mates in each other when life is simply testing their patience.

Watch this moderately entertaining film for bits of inspiration and few glorious moments of love!