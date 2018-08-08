Sui Dhaaga: No posters, no songs, no trailer; Varun and Anushka have a surprise instead

Before the promotional stints kick in, the makers make sure that enough buzz is created around the movie in the form of trailers, posters and soundtrack. The same is expected of YRF’s upcoming venture Sui Dhaaga that stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a never-seen-before closer to roots avatar. However, here’s the surprise. The makers of the movie are planning something drastically different. In fact, there won’t be any trailer, posters or even songs. Then what will be the USP? This surely has piqued our attention.

YRF has come up with a video featuring the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in which the two are seen talking about this surprise. Well, of course, they don’t reveal the same, but they have promised that it’s something truly and entirely ‘made in India’. Interesting, given that’s the tagline of the movie as well.

Directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28, 2018. In the movie, for the first time, we will get to see Varun and Anushka on the big screen together. The look of the actors have been revealed and we must say that Varun and Anushka are looking quite good as Mauji and Mamta respectively.