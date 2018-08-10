home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sui Dhaaga poster: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are tailor-made for each other

First published: August 10, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Updated: August 10, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their movie reaches the masses. Right from learning the art of stitching perfectly with a sewing machine to traveling the country in search of traditional artisans, the lead pair is doing it all. After a couple of leaked pictures of them from the sets and the release of the logo, here comes the first official poster of the movie.

MAMTA AUR MAUJI बड़े मौज से पेश करते हैं सुई धागा मेड इन इंडिया का पहला पोस्टर! अब ट्रेलर के लिए ज़्यादा वक़्त नहीं बचा! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia TRAILER OUT ON 13TH AUGUST! भूलना मत!

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

The duo nailed the part dressed in their characters of Mamta-Mauji. The pair is seen surrounded by reams of cloth and with Varun leaning on a sewing machine. Also seen in the poster is the logo that’s curated by 15 artistes from various nooks and corners of the country. Anushka also revealed the plan to release the trailer on August 13.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India has been filmed in Chanderi, Delhi and in Mumbai. Varun will be portraying the role of a tailor while Anushka will be seen in the garb of an embroiderer. They will play husband-wife in the movie. Produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga is helmed by Sharat Katariya and will release on September 28, 2018 and will face-off with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha at the box office.

