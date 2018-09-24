Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma embraces a sobbing fan when in Kolkata

Anushka Sharma is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India that sees her pair with Varun Dhawan for the very first time. The lead pair was recently in Kolkata for promotions where Anushka happened to meet some of her most loyal fans. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star spent some quality time interacting with fans, during which, a young girl broke down in tears, unable to control her joy seeing the actor.

19-year-old die-hard fan named Manjistha Karmakar broke down as soon as she saw the diva. Overwhelmed Anushka then gave her a warm hug and got her a bottle of water to calm her down.

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India has created an immense amount of buzz ever since it was announced and Varun-Anushka are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Initiating a unique tactic as part of their promotional campaign, the two recently came up with a Sui Dhaaga Challenge, which is a task of threading a needle within a time span of 10 seconds. Many B-town celebs like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor took this challenge and emerged victorious while some failed miserably.