Sui Dhaaga: Sab Badhiya Hai for Varun Dhawan’s song hunt

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been promoting their soon-to-release movie Sui Dhaaga: Made In India on a wide scale. They’ve been adopting innovative strategies to ensure their movie reaches the nooks and corners of the country. Right from seeking help of local artisans from different states, to curating an interesting #SuiDhaagaChallenge, they have brought their A-game on board. And they have been receiving immense support from their celeb friends too.

Breaking- its been an UPHILL task convincing my producer @yrf MANEESH 💙 and director SHARAT 💙 to shoot the #sabbadhiyaahai song with me this is what I finally did. The tease of #sababdhiyaahai. Song out tomorrow https://t.co/3q4OqgmpdD — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 20, 2018

Now, Varun has dropped the teaser of his upcoming song called Sab Badhiya Hai. But, this is unlike the other teasers that we see because here we see a reluctant Varun trying hard to convince his team to introduced a peppy number as other songs come across as slow tracks. As they refuse his proposal, he heads to Anu Malik and finally manages to convince him for a dance number, that’s how they curate a song on the words Sab Badhiya Hai. This is followed by a few snippets from the song that will be released on Friday.

While, we liked Varun’s colourful avatar, one small disappointment is that his leading lady, Anushka Sharma won’t be dancing along in this track and Varun has even explained it in the video by saying that since her character Mamta anyway doesn’t dance, it’s completely fine. Okay then!

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Yash Raj Films is slated to release on September 28, 2019.