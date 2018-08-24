image
Friday, August 24th 2018
English
Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma stitch together this promotional campaign

bollywood

Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma stitch together this promotional campaign

Murtuza IqbalMurtuza Iqbal   August 24 2018, 12.51 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodEntertainmentSharat Katariyasui dhaagasui dhaaga made in indiaVarun Dhawan
nextSalman Khan’s Race 3 Masand ko nahin pasand, BHAI gets trolled
ALSO READ

Exclusive: PM's 'Modis' operandi for Mann Ki Baat

Khadi is the new cool at LFW, Rasika Dugal proves it

Indian Idol worshipper: Here’s the dark side of the moon