Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma stitch together this promotional campaign

Sui Dhaaga – Made in India starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles is surely one of the most anticipated films of the year. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it has received a good response (24 million to date). In the movie, Varun plays the role of a tailor and Anushka will be seen as an embroidery artist. The two have trained hard for their respective roles in the film.

In the video, we can see how Varun prepared for his role in the film. Well, he actually turned a tailor and started with stitching a blouse, then a shirt, a pant and a pillowcase. He is so trained now that he can actually become a tailor IRL.

While Varun perfected his tailoring skills, Anushka too wasn’t behind. The actress tried her hands on embroidery and she says that she knew a few things as she had done it as a kid. But, of course, here it was different kinds of embroidery being done. The actress says she was having a good time while learning it.

As we are talking about Anushka, we cannot forget that how a scene from the film featuring the actress was turned into memes. We wonder what Anushka has to say about the memes.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is slated to release on September 28, 2018.